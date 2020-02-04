Jaguars' Carl Davis: Receives four-game ban
Davis was handed a four-game suspension Tuesday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Davis appeared in two games with the Jaguars after signing in late November, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The 27-year-old likely will have a more difficult time finding a new team due to the suspension.
