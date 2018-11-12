Hyde had three carries for five yards in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.

Hyde didn't touch the ball until the third quarter as it became quite clear Leonard Fournette was having no issues with his previously injured hamstring. Fournette had 24 carries for 53 yards and five receptions for 56 yards and two total touchdowns Sunday. T.J. Yeldon also saw only three carries but had five receptions for 51 yards and should remain somewhat relevant as a passing-down running back for the Jaguars. Contrarily, Hyde's fantasy value for the rest of the season is likely to be fully dependent on the health of Leonard Fournette.