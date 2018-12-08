Hyde caught his lone target for minus-three yards in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans.

Hyde didn't have a carry Thursday as he was limited to only three offensive snaps. The 27-year-old saw 23 carries over the previous two games with the ejection and subsequent suspension of Leonard Fournette, but failed to capitalize with only 69 rushing yards. The Jaguars acquired Hyde for a fifth-round pick as insurance for Fournette back in October, and he's been little more than that for the Jaguars and fantasy owners alike. No. 2 running back T.J. Yeldon will occasionally see some work on passing downs, while Hyde has essentially zero role in the offense while Fournette is able to take the field.

