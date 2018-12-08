Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Barely sees field Thursday
Hyde caught his lone target for minus-three yards in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans.
Hyde didn't have a carry Thursday as he was limited to only three offensive snaps. The 27-year-old saw 23 carries over the previous two games with the ejection and subsequent suspension of Leonard Fournette, but failed to capitalize with only 69 rushing yards. The Jaguars acquired Hyde for a fifth-round pick as insurance for Fournette back in October, and he's been little more than that for the Jaguars and fantasy owners alike. No. 2 running back T.J. Yeldon will occasionally see some work on passing downs, while Hyde has essentially zero role in the offense while Fournette is able to take the field.
More News
-
Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Bottled up without Fournette•
-
Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Expanded role on tap Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Gains 33 yards in loss•
-
Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Eight touches in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Afterthought in Sunday's loss•
-
Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Dud in Jacksonville debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...