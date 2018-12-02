Hyde rushed 13 times for 36 yards, caught his lone target for one yard and lost a fumble in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.

It wasn't a pretty afternoon for either offense, as neither team was able to find the end zone. Hyde split work with T.J. Yeldon (eight carries, seven receptions) while Leonard Fournette was serving a one-game suspension. Fournette will return to lead back duties against the Titans in Week 14, leaving Hyde in more of a supporting role.