Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Could suit up Sunday
Hyde, who was acquired from the Browns on Friday, could make his Jaguars debut Sunday against the Texans, though he would likely only take the field for a small package of plays in such a scenario, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
After arriving in Jacksonville late Friday, Hyde took part in a team walk-through session Saturday after completing his physical. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Hyde received a "crash course" on the Jaguars' playbook at that time, which could set the running back up for a small role in Week 7. If that's the case, it likely wouldn't be enough for Hyde to make for a worthy lineup option in most leagues this week, but he could see his role grow in Week 8 against the Eagles once he has time to gain more familiarity with Jacksonville's offensive sets. T.J. Yeldon is thus expected to retain duties as the Jaguars' primary back for one more game, though both he and Hyde could take more of a back seat in the game plans if Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is cleared to return to action coming out of Jacksonville's Week 9 bye.
