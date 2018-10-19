The Browns shipped Hyde to the Jaguars on Friday in exchange for a future fifth-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The out-of-nowhere trade will send rookie Nick Chubb's fantasy stock soaring, as he'll presumably settle in as the Browns' top back after being limited to a depth role behind Hyde over the first six weeks of the season. From Jacksonville's standpoint, the move suggests that the return of lead back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) -- who has been ruled out this week -- may not be imminent. It remains to be seen how quickly Hyde will move into a key role with the Jaguars, but his addition presumably represents a hit to T.J. Yeldon's fantasy utility. Yeldon could still earn the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield Sunday against the Texans while Hyde familiarizes himself with a new playbook.