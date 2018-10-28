Hyde rushed six times for 11 yards and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles in London.

Hyde's Jaguars debut was a major disappointment, though he did get six carries to T.J. Yeldon's two. Game flow forced Jacksonville to abandon the run as the team trailed for the entire second half, so Yeldon was able to flash his pass-catching chops with seven receptions while Hyde's impact was limited. The trade acquisition from Cleveland will have an opportunity to further familiarize himself with his new team's playbook during the Week 9 bye.