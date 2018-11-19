Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Eight touches in Week 11
Hyde rushed eight times for 44 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
Hyde and T.J. Yeldon (seven touches) split the leftovers behind Leonard Fournette (30 touches). Jacksonville led 16-0 in this one and went about as run-heavy as possible, so it was discouraging to see Hyde fail to make much happen despite favorable game flow. He's a great insurance option, but Hyde's touches are likely to remain limited as long as Fournette remains healthy. Don't bank on much from Hyde against the Bills in Week 12.
