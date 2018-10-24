Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Excited for role on new team
Hyde, who nearly played in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston, believes he'll be a perfect fit in the Jacksonville offense, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.
Hyde pushed for an active status just two days after being acquired, but the Jaguars decided to hold him out and wait until Week 8. The 28-year-old now seems likely to split work with T.J. Yeldon during Sunday's game against the Eagles in London, taking on a defense that has limited running backs to 55.3 rushing yards per game and just two touchdowns through seven weeks. The Jaguars are hopeful top running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can return after a Week 9 bye, at which point Hyde's fantasy value would likely take a hit.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...