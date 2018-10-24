Hyde, who nearly played in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston, believes he'll be a perfect fit in the Jacksonville offense, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Hyde pushed for an active status just two days after being acquired, but the Jaguars decided to hold him out and wait until Week 8. The 28-year-old now seems likely to split work with T.J. Yeldon during Sunday's game against the Eagles in London, taking on a defense that has limited running backs to 55.3 rushing yards per game and just two touchdowns through seven weeks. The Jaguars are hopeful top running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can return after a Week 9 bye, at which point Hyde's fantasy value would likely take a hit.