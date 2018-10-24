Hyde nearly played in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston, and he believes he'll be a perfect fit in the Jacksonville offense, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Hyde pushed to be active just two days after being traded, but the Jaguars decided to hold him out and wait until Week 8. The 28-year-old now figures to split work with T.J. Yeldon during Sunday's game against the Eagles in London, facing a defense that's limited running backs to 55.3 rushing yards per game and just two touchdowns in seven weeks. The Jags hope Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can return after a Week 9 bye.