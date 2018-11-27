Hyde should see a heavier workload Sunday against the Colts following the one-game suspension of Leonard Fournette, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette was ejected from last Sunday's loss to the Bills in the third quarter and is now facing additional punishment, though he is expected to appeal, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. Hyde saw 10 carries Sunday -- five after Fournette left the game -- but totaled only 33 yards. The former Brown has struggled since being acquired by the Jags with 27 carries for 93 yards and zero receptions in four games. T.J. Yeldon has continued to work as a passing-down back despite Fournette's return from a hamstring injury, and should split running back duties with Hyde, assuming Fournette's suspension is upheld.