Hyde's new teammate, T.J. Yeldon, is in line to remain the Jaguars' top back Sunday against the Texans, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.

With Hyde having just being acquired Friday, he's going to need some time to get up to speed with the Jaguars offense and it's not a lock he'll suit up this weekend. Once acclimated with the Jacksonville playbook, Hyde should split time with T.J. Yeldon (and Jamaal Charles to a lesser degree) until Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns to action. There has been speculation that Fournette may be held out through the team's Week 9 bye, and in such a scenario we could see a Hyde/Yeldon time-share in Week 8 against the Eagles.