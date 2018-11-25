Hyde ran for 33 yards on 10 carries during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Five of Hyde's carries came after Leonard Fournette was ejected in the third quarter. He gained a grand total of zero yards. Hyde was acquired from Cleveland with the thought that he'd serve as a solid fallback to Fournette, but he's averaged just 3.4 yards per carry in his four games with the Jags. Next Sunday should provide another tough test against a Colts defense ranked in the top 10 in the league against the run, surrendering just 3.9 yards per rush.

