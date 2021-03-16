Hyde's two-year contract with Jacksonville is for $4.5 million, including a guaranteed $1.25 million base salary for 2021 and a $900,000 signing bonus, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

It's a modest contract even by backup RB standards, but the guarantees should at least lock in Hyde for a Week 1 roster spot. The Jaguars could still bring in more bodies to compete for backup work behind James Robinson, who averaged 45.8 snaps and 20.6 touches per game as a rookie. A similar workload isn't out of the question even if Hyde also gets some carries, considering the Jags had an NFL-low 337 rush attempts last season. Robinson accounted for 71.2 percent of the attempts (240) despite missing Weeks 16 and 17.