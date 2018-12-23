Hyde rushed for 47 yards on eight carries during Sunday's 17-7 win over Miami.

Hyde's 47 yards represented both a team high Sunday and his most as a Jaguar. Context is important, however, and five of Hyde's carries and 37 of his yards came on Jacksonville's final drive as the Jaguars bled the final five minutes off the game clock. Leonard Fournette, though he didn't do as much with them, garnered 18 carries and a goal-line plunge -- making him still far more valuable fantasy-wise. Next Sunday shouldn't be a good game for Hyde as he serves as second fiddle to Fournette, with the Texans boasting the league's stingiest run defense -- giving up just 3.6 yards per carry.

