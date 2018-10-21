Hyde is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hyde was just acquired by the Jaguars on Friday, so he'll sit this one out and look to gain added familiarity with the team's playbook in the coming days with an eye toward working in tandem with T.J. Yeldon in Week 8, assuming Leonard Fournette (hamstring) sits out next weekend's game against the Eagles as expected.

