The Jaguars and Hyde agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Chris Thompson (back) set to be an unrestricted free agent, Jacksonville has brought in Hyde, likely to be the top reserve to starting running back James Robinson (ankle). Hyde played under new coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State, but the seven-year pro has just one 1,000-yard season to his credit (2019 with the Texans) and doesn't pose much of a threat as a receiver.
