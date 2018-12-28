Hyde (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

With Leonard Fournette (ankle/foot) listed as doubtful and the Jaguars at 5-10, we doubt the team will push Hyde to play this weekend if his knee is less than 100 percent as game-time approaches. If both Hyde and Fournette sit Sunday, the team's Week 17 backfield would be headed by T.J. Yeldon and David Williams.