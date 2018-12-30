Hyde (knee) is listed as active and starting Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Leonard Fournette (foot/ankle) inactive, Hyde will draw the start Sunday, but he figures to share work in some fashion with T.J. Yeldon and David Williams, a potential time-share arrangement that makes all three players Week 17 fantasy darts.

More News
Our Latest Stories