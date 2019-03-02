Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: On trading block
The Jaguars are actively looking to trade Hyde, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's not really a surprise to see Hyde's name discussed in trade rumors considering the former Browns running back only registered 189 rushing yards and a ghastly 3.3 yards per carry with the Jaguars after being acquired near the trade deadline. Hyde at least posed some value for the team with the likes of TJ Yeldon and Leonard Fournette suffering from injuries, and in the case of the latter name, malcontent, throughout much of the season, but it appears as if executive vice president Tom Coughlin has largely moved past those issues, which further hinders Hyde's prospects at a second campaign with the team. An untenable contract which will see Hyde make just under $10 million over the next two years could hinder his potential trade market, however, so there's a possibility the Jaguars may simply have to cut the veteran running back if they are unable to move him.
