Hyde (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Leonard Fournette (foot/ankle) listed as doubtful, Hyde's ability to suit up would take on more importance than usual. If available, Hyde would likely split work in some fashion with T.J. Yeldon and Dave Williams, rendering him little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes.