Hyde was seen riding an exercise bike at Friday's practice after going through several minutes of drills, according to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union.

Hyde has not been listed on the injury report this week, so it's not clear if he suffered some type of setback at Friday's practice, or if he is simply taking it easy at the Jaguars' last official session of the season. Expect his status to be updated further when the Jaguars release their final injury report of the week.