Hyde rushed for 13 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for six total yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss to Houston.

The talk in Jacksonville after the game was the disinterested look on Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon's faces on the sideline, calling into question their futures with the team. Hyde's isn't much clearer. Cutting Hyde in the offseason comes with cap penalty for the Jaguars. While the veteran has had some nice games since being traded from Cleveland, his 3.3 yards per carry for the Jaguars to go with no touchdowns and a fumble likely doesn't make him worth his $4.75 million cap hit if he were to stay on the roster.