Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Will likely be eased in by Jacksonville
Hyde isn't expected to unseat T.J. Yeldon for the lead role out of the Jacksonville backfield in Sunday's game against Houston, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With Hyde having just been acquired Friday, he's going to need some time to get up to speed with the Jacksonville offense and it's not a lock he'll suit up this weekend. Once he's acclimated with the new playbook, Hyde will likely split time with T.J. Yeldon until Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns to action, with veteran Jamaal Charles also on hand to provide assistance out of the back field. There has been speculation that Fournette may be held out through the team's Week 9 bye, and in such a scenario, a timeshare between Yeldon and Hyde could be on the docket Week 8 against the Eagles.
