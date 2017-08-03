Tinker tore his ACL and will miss all of the 2017 season, Jaguars' public relations manager Tad Dickman reports.

Tinker suffered the injury during a non-contact portion of Wednesday's practice, and he'll need to undergo surgery. His injury leaves the Jaguars without their long snapper of the past four years.

