Jaguars' Cassius Marsh: Scooped up by Jags
Marsh signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The contract includes $600,000 in guaranteed money. Marsh has eight sacks over the last two seasons and will hope to bring some pass-rushing success to Jacksonville after toiling away for a trio of NFC West clubs in addition to a cup of coffee with the Patriots.
