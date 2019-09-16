Ogbuehi (hamstring) is not listed on Monday's injury report.

Ogbuehi has missed two consecutive contests due to a hamstring injury, and he now looks back to full health. It's worth noting that the Jaguars did not formally practice Monday, making the injury report an estimation, but Ogbuehi nonetheless appears a full go for Thursday's game against the Titans.

