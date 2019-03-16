Jaguars' Cedric Ogbuehi: Inks with Jags
Ogbuehi agree to a deal with the Jaguars on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ogbuehi,a former first-round pick, will be brought in to help boost depth on an offensive line working to protect newly acquired quarterback Nick Foles. The 26-year-old will be entering his fifth season after spending his first four with the Bengals.
