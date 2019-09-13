Play

Ogbuehi (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Ogbuehi will miss his second straight contest to start the season due to the hamstring injury. Will Richardson receives another start at left tackle with Cam Robinson (knee) also being held out.

