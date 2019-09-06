Ogbuehi (hamstring) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Ogbuehi suffered the hamstring injury during the third preseason game and has not resumed practicing. According to Phillip Heilman of The Athletic, Will Richardson is expected to start at left tackle since starter Cam Robinson (knee) is considered doubtful.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories