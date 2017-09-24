Henne (illness) is active Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Henne was forced to sit out the Jaguars' final practice of the week Friday after coming down with the illness, but with a day off Saturday to recover, it appears as though the veteran signal caller is ready to reprise his normal role as the backup to Blake Bortles. The Jaguars' decision to keep third-string quarterback Ryan Nassib inactive indicates there isn't much concern about Henne's health.