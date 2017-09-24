Jaguars' Chad Henne: Dressing as backup Sunday
Henne (illness) is active Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Henne was forced to sit out the Jaguars' final practice of the week Friday after coming down with the illness, but with a day off Saturday to recover, it appears as though the veteran signal caller is ready to reprise his normal role as the backup to Blake Bortles. The Jaguars' decision to keep third-string quarterback Ryan Nassib inactive indicates there isn't much concern about Henne's health.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...