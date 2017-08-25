Jaguars' Chad Henne: May play in preseason finale
Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that Henne may play in the Jaguars' preseason finale with the team's starting quarterback situation still undecided, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official sitereports.
Henne got the start Thursday and played the entire first half, but he didn't perform well enough to definitively secure the starting role. He went eight-of-14 for 73 yards with no interceptions or touchdowns, and he was sacked three times. With Jacksonville's starting quarterback gig still up for grabs, look for Henne and Bortles to get one more shot apiece in the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Falcons.
