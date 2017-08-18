Jaguars' Chad Henne: Now competing with Bortles
Henne is now competing with Blake Bortles for Jacksonville's starting quarterback job, John Oehser of the team's official site reports. "It's right up there for grabs, and either person can take it," said coach Doug Marrone after Thursday's preseason game.
Bortles' struggles continued Thursday as the Jaguars mustered just eight points, all of which came in the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers. With that, the Jaguars frustrations with Bortles appear to have reached a boiling point, which leaves the door open for Henne to compete for the starting job. It'd still be surprising for Henne, who went 6-of-10 for 44 yards Thursday, to unseat Bortles as the starter come Week 1, but Marrone's comments Thursday certainly suggest that it's a possibility.
