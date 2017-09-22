Play

Henne (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Henne was a surprise addition to the injury report, although it's likely his illness isn't anything serious. If he isn't able to play Sunday, look for Ryan Nassib to take over as the backup quarterback.

