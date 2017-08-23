Henne will start Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The majority of the time, whoever starts in preseason Week 3 takes on the same role in the regular-season opener, barring an injury. so Henne supplanting Blake Bortles is notable in this regard. With an adjusted management structure and new coaching staff in place, the Jaguars will instead trust in the veteran presence to make sure the offense is less mistake-prone. For his career, Henne has averaged 199 passing yards per game, while posting a 58:63 TD:INT in 65 games (53 starts).