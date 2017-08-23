Jaguars' Chad Henne: Starting Thursday
Henne will start Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The majority of the time, whoever starts in preseason Week 3 takes on the same role in the regular-season opener, barring an injury. so Henne supplanting Blake Bortles is notable in this regard. With an adjusted management structure and new coaching staff in place, the Jaguars will instead trust in the veteran presence to make sure the offense is less mistake-prone. For his career, Henne has averaged 199 passing yards per game, while posting a 58:63 TD:INT in 65 games (53 starts).
More News
-
Jaguars' Chad Henne: Now competing with Bortles•
-
Jaguars' Chad Henne: Re-signs with Jaguars•
-
Jaguars' Chad Henne: Turns in solid second half•
-
Jaguars' Chad Henne: Re-signs with Jaguars•
-
Report: Jags QB Blake Bortles expected to start Thursday•
-
Jaguars QB Blake Bortles (foot) could miss Thursday's game•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...