Henne completed eight of 14 passes for 73 yards and added 14 yards on one carry in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina, leading the Jaguars to 10 points points on five drives while playing the entire first half.

Henne avoided turnovers but needed a 51-yard gain on a fake punt to set up Jacksonville's only touchdown while he was in the game. He also took a trio of sacks despite mostly settling for check downs, though he did toss a 37-yard dime to AllenRobinson to set up a field goal right before halftime. Blake Bortles finished with the better stat line, but he produced two punts and an ugly pick on his first three drives, and then lit it up against Carolina's defensive reserves late in the game. It wasn't a clear win for either candidate, which actually could work in Henne's favor, considering he started Thursday's game.