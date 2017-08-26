Coach Doug Marrone announced Saturday that Blake Bortles will enter the regular season as the Jaguars' starting quarterback, which means Henne will serve as his backup, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The situation was thought to be up in the air as recently as Thursday, so something must have happened to convince Marrone to give Bortles the starting job. Expect him to be on a short-leash however, which means Henne could still potentially find his way to the field should Bortles struggle early.