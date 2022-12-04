Muma (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Muma logged 11 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, before exiting with an ankle injury at some point in the second half. The rookie linebacker was used extremely sparingly on defense over Jacksonville's first 10 games of the season, though he appears to be growing into a much bigger role after playing every defensive snap in last week's overtime win against Baltimore. With Muma out for the time being, Caleb Johnson should see increased usage behind Devin Lloyd and Foye Oluokun.