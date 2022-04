The Jaguars selected Muma in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

Muma (6-foot-3, 239 pounds) is a highly athletic linebacker who posted big numbers on a strong Wyoming defense in college, and with the Jaguars, he'll compete for reps at inside linebacker in a defense that already features first-round pick Devin Lloyd and bank-breaking free agent pickup Foye Oluokun. It's hard to see Muma playing immediately as a result.