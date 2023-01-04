Muma recorded six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 31-3 victory versus the Texans.
Muma tied cornerback Gregory Junior and outside linebacker Josh Allen for the Jaguars' second-most tackles Week 17. The rookie inside linebacker also played 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps, marking his most significant usage since returning from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined Week 14. However, this was likely due to Jacksonville pulling its key starters early in this wire-to-wire blowout. Muma also logged one tackle while playing 18 snaps on special teams, and he'll likely continue to play a rotational role on defense while primarily serving as a core special-teamer Week 18 against the Titans.