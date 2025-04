Brayboy is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

A six-year player at Elon, Brayboy posted 59 receptions for 979 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year, taking a commanding team lead in each category. Brayboy (6-foot, 205 pounds) ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. He has a lot to prove in training camp to make the 53-man roster.