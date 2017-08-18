Jaguars' Charles Gaines: Clears concussion protocol, dealing with eye injury
Gaines is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Buccaneers due to a right eye injury.
The young corner was initially sent for testing for a possible concussion, but Gaines passed through the protocol with no symptoms. However, he is dealing with an eye injury that could keep him out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason showdown.
