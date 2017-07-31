Gaines signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday.

The Jaguars decided to swap out defensive backs on their training-camp roster, adding Gaines, a former 2015 sixth-round pick, and letting go of first-year player Taurean Nixon. After playing six games with the Browns as a rookie, Gaines didn't see action at the NFL level in 2016. He'll have a difficult time cracking the 53-man roster and is a likely candidate to be included in the Jaguars' first wave of cuts.

