Jaguars' Charles James: Claimed by Jaguars
James was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Monday.
Rookie Kenneth Walker was waived in corresponding move in order to make room on the roster. James was most recently waived by the Bills. He figures to have a long shot at landing on the final roster, but the 27-year-old's most likely route will be through a special team's role.
