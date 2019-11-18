Play

The Jaguars promoted Jones to the active roster from the practice squad Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones' opportunity on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Josh Oliver (back) on injured reserve. With Seth DeValve (oblique) also nursing an injury, the Tulane product could have a chance to play a depth role Week 12.

