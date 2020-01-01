Play

Peake signed a reserve/futures contract with Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Peake tried out for the team in early December, and while he didn't secure a job then, he must have piqued the team's interest. The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Jets in 2018.

