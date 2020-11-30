The Jaguars activated McLaughlin (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
McLaughlin missed last weekend's loss to the Browns while on the COVID list, but he'll now be eligible to return to action Week 13. Aldrick Rosas stands to return to the practice squad as McLaughlin slots back into the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
