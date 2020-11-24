The Jaguars placed McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

McLaughlin's placement on the list comes after he tested positive for the COVID-19 or was deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. If it's the latter case, he could have enough time to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols and play Sunday against the Browns. McLaughlin has served as Jacksonville's kicker for the past two weeks, making all five of his kicks (three field goals, two extra points).

