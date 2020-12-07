McLaughlin made one of two field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Things got off to a rough start Sunday as the 24-year-old missed the PAT on Jacksonville's opening touchdown, and Vikings kicker Dan Bailey followed with two missed PATs of his own. McLaughlin then came up short on a desperation 62-yard field goal at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime. He's 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts in three games this season.