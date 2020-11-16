McLaughlin converted both field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Packers.

The 24-year-old performed well in his first game for Jacksonville, especially given the 20-plus mph winds Sunday at Lambeau Field. McLaughlin converted field goals from 52 and 31 yards, both of which gave the Jaguars the lead at the time. Aldrick Rosas is on the practice squad and will have his suspension lifted after next week's matchup with Pittsburgh, but McLaughlin should earn a longer look from Jacksonville if he puts together another strong performance.